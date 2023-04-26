FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University (FSU) held its first military signing day ceremony on April 25 where three students were recognized.

Making a commitment to the military is something you often see from high school seniors, but that is not the case this time. Kyle Stevens, a West Virginia Army National Guard recruiter at Fairmont State, thought it would be a great idea to showcase students who are pursuing higher education and the military.

The three students recognized on Tuesday were Makaiya Nossek, Westin Heldreth and Thomas Ferguson. Both Nossek and Heldreth graduated from Lincoln High School in 2022 and are now students at FSU.

Nossek gets a monthly stipend, making about $1,000 a month, in which her college will be 100% paid for. She is also getting job field experience to help with her college degree and resume.

Heldreth is an information systems management student at FSU, who got his secret clearance through the National Guard to go with his college degree when graduating. According to Stevens, Heldreth is a step ahead of his peers, in which there will be less he has to go through when applying for “secret squirrel” jobs, which refers to work in covert operations.

Ferguson was reported to be with the National Guard for two years. He contracted into the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program. When he graduates from Fairmont State, he will be a second lieutenant, either in the regular army, army reserve or National Guard, depending on what Ferguson chooses and what order he is in on the merit list. He plans to serve in active duty after graduating with a degree in engineering.

College students that are in the National Guard go to school just like any other student. They do have to go in one weekend a month and two weeks of the summer to complete their drill period.

When recruiting students to join the National Guard, Stevens said they want their soldiers to be educated, so they want them to use their college benefits, including:

100% paid tuition

Up to $9,000 states and $4,000 federal, every academic year

Self-development

Resume building opportunity

With there being 40 to 50 National Guard students on FSU’s campus, recruiting is still important. Stevens told 12 News why it is important to look for new college recruits.

“I wasn’t having to work 20/25 hours. I could – if I went to the gym an hour each morning, just to stay in shape for my military duties. I was doing alright. I had a lot of financial advantage compared to other students because I could use that time to study,” he said.

FSU students interested in joining the National Guard can find Kyle Stevens in the Turley Center at room 207 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. You can also contact him at at 304-541-6786, by email at Kyle.j.stevens.9@army.mil or on Instagram at ssg.kyle.stevens.