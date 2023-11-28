FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University is stepping up to help a local non-profit— the Fairmont Soup Opera—after it was forced to close last week due to flooding caused by a burst pipe.

During Wednesday evening’s Fairmont State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball games, the university said that it will be placing bins outside of the Feaster Center for anyone to donate any non-perishable food items.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

“Fairmont State is obviously very involved with the community that we worked and go to school and live in. And so, when this happened to our friends at the Fairmont soup kitchen, we just felt collectively that this would be, that we needed to help, that this was just something we should do,” Susan Rodriguez, Senior Director of Career Services, said.

If you can’t make it to the game, the university said donations can also be dropped off at the Central United Methodist Church on Fairmont Avenue.

