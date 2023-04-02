FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The inaugural West Virginia Peep Festival was held from April 1-2 at Fairmont State University to honor the late Charley Clayton.

The festival was created to remember Charley’s bright and cheerful personality and was filled with events based on things she loved. The Teen and Queen pageants took place Saturday, and Sunday events included a Peep cookoff contest, a vendor show, a pet costume contest and more.

“This is just a great way to bring everyone together and do something that Charley wanted to happen. Um, when she was in Fairs and Festivals, her question on stage when she was in the finals was if you could create any festival in West Virginia what would it be, she came up with the Peep Festival. She never lived that down. Um, so when she passed away, we wanted to create a memorial festival, and that’s how the Peep Festival became here,” Tiffani Crouch, West Virginia Peep Festival Queen, said.

Attendees of the West Virginia Peep Festival thought the weekend was very well planned; Cathy Clayton, Charley’s mother, credits her village for this.

“I had no idea. It takes a village to do this and thank you to my good friends and family and all Charley’s friends working so hard for the last four months to pull this off. Um, I’m so humbled and very grateful,” said Clayton.