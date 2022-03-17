FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its spring career fair on Thursday for the first time in two years.

More than 100 companies from around West Virginia came to the university’s Falcon Center to bring opportunities to students looking to enter the workforce upon graduation.

A company talks to curious students at Fairmont State University’s spring career fair. (WBOY Image)

Fields of work represented in the event included law enforcement, sales, engineering, nursing and more.

Fairmont State’s President, Dr. Mirta Martin, said it’s important to keep students in West Virginia even after they graduate.

“Part of what we try to do here at Fairmont State is to attract talent and keep it right here at home in West Virginia. These students are seeing first-hand the myriad of opportunities that they have. There are over 100 local companies, West Virginia companies, that are here today, hiring,” said Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin also said she enjoyed being able to welcome home companies and students together in the Falcon Center.