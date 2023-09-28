FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University is welcoming back its Alumni this weekend as they celebrate homecoming.

The university began its festivities on Thursday with the Homecoming parade in downtown Fairmont at 6 p.m., followed by a bonfire in the tennis court parking lot at 7:30 p.m.

Officials with the university said that they’re excited to welcome the alumni back to campus.

“You know for some alumni, it’s a chance for them to come back and give back to the school. For other alumni, it’s a chance to see the changes that have been on campus. Either way, memories just are abound, memories abound everywhere. You know, whether it was where you played ball or who you slid down the hill with on a tray, or who you went to the library with or who you went to the dance with there are stories everywhere and they’re all good,” Nick Fantasia the FSU Alumni Association President said.

The homecoming football game will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Duvall-Rosier Field as the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons take on the Post Eagles. For a full list of homecoming events, you can visit fairmontstate.edu.