BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University honored its third cohort of U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps cadets Friday at a graduation ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the Fairmont State University Hangar B and marked the completion of the cadets’ training at the university. Fairmont State is one of 25 universities throughout the nation that has partnered with the U.S. Air Force to provide opportunities to JROTC, ROTC, CAP and U.S. Air Force Academy cadets, while also advancing their flight training.

“It’s unbelievable, we’re really selecting the best of the best. So, 3,000 applicants nationwide, they narrow it down to about 350 cadets that they then farm out to these 25 universities. We get about eight to 10 of those every year and they are the most qualified, these are your future fighter pilots in the military,” Joel Kirk, Director of FSU Aviation Center of Excellence, said

Several Fairmont State Flight students were also awarded multiple scholarships at the ceremony from the Mountain Heroes of Honor Foundation and the Don Judy Commercial Flight Scholarship Programs.