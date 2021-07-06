Fairmont State University hosting ‘On-the-Spot’ Visits

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With the 2021-22 academic year quickly approaching, Fairmont State University is offering a series of “On-the-Spot” visit options to prospective students who are looking to finalize their plans for fall.

These visits are intended for students who have applied to the University and want to know what steps to take next, students who have been admitted for the fall 2021 semester and need to submit documents to complete their admissions files or students who are interested in earning a degree but need more information on where to start.

“Welcome Home” sign on the FSU campus

“Choosing a college is a big decision, and can be confusing,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “We believe anyone who desires an education and is willing to work towards that goal, should have the opportunity. We’re doing whatever we can to take down barriers to achieving those dreams, and by offering On-the-Spot admission decisions, we’re making the college-selection process a bit less stressful.”

“On-the-Spot” appointments are available on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 23

Thursday, June 24

Tuesday, June 29

Wednesday, June 30

Thursday, July 1

Tuesday, July 6

Wednesday, July 7

Thursday, July 8

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14

Thursday, July 15

To register, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/onthespot. Fairmont State’s free application for undergraduate admission along with the University’s current admissions requirements for the 2021-22 academic year can be found at www.fairmontstate.edu/apply. For more information, call 304-367-4010 or email recruit@fairmontstate.edu.

Fairmont State University’s cozy, tree-filled hilltop campus is located in Fairmont, along the state’s growing high technology corridor. Fairmont State is a comprehensive, student-centered, state-supported institution offering more than 80 programs of study in the arts and sciences, engineering and technology, teacher education, nursing and business administration. The institution is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association.