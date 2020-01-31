Fairmont State University hosts 14th annual statewide business plan competition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Future West Virginia business leaders competed for $10,000 to help kick start their businesses Friday.

West Virginia University’s Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship held its 14th annual statewide business plan competition at Fairmont State University Friday.

The top 20 teams in the state got a chance to pitch their business plans to a panel of expert judges. The final five teams, made up of freshman through graduate students, will move on for a chance to win the $10,000.

Encova Center Graduate Assistant, Ashley Bruner, explained that the goal of this competition to inspire students to start businesses in West Virginia.

“What we are trying to promote is people starting up businesses within West Virginia rather than taking this incredible talent that we have her today outside of the state. We want to keep them here because we’ve got some great business ideas here today,” Bruner explained. “So to be able to keep them around to make it very very easy to start their business in West Virginia and to provide them the money to get themselves started, that’s really the goal of today.”

The top teams will have 10 minutes to convince the judges that they have the best new business plan. That competition will be held in April at the Charleston Convention Center.