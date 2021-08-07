Fairmont State University hosts 2021 freshman convocation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its convocation on Friday to welcome the incoming 2021 freshman students into the Falcon family.

Officials with the university said convocation is a time where faculty, staff, and administration get to meet the students. Also, those officials stated they were one of the first universities to bring their students back to campus last year and were fortunate they were able to stay open during the pandemic.

“The best piece of advice that I can share with our students is to one, community over self. Secondly, to study, to go to class, to tap into the ability and the intellect and the wisdom of our faculty, and the support of our dedicated staff,” said Dr. Mirta Marin, President of Fairmont State University.

Dr. Martin said that convocation for her is one of the most defining moments of a student’s career because they gather together to celebrate their choice to attend college.

“Towards the end we have a candlelight ceremony. And for me that is a very special and a very symbolic ceremony because out of one candle, my candle, I will start it, this room will become lit with the light of knowledge,” Dr. Martin said.

Officials with the university said 61% of the students who attend Fairmont State University are the first in their families to attend a university.