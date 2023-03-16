FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University gave its students a glimpse of careers that could be theirs after graduation.

Nearly 130 employers came to the campus today to give students an idea of what some of their future possibilities are for employment. University administrators said that it’s important for students to learn about internships and opportunities while they’re still in college.

Employers at the fair said that they use these opportunities to recruit people into their future workforce.

“The career fairs are a great opportunity for a company like ours. We are a local company. This is a local school.” Ascent Consulting and Engineering Marketing Director Caroline Marion said. “We want to be a partner with the college and the students as well as for us it’s a great opportunity to find local workforce that want to stay here and a great opportunity for these students to really kind of see what’s available for them.”

Fairmont State University’s Career Development Center helped organize Thursday’s career fair, which they say was a success.