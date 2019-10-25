Fairmont State University hosts community bonfire kicking off homecoming

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont state University hosted its second annual bonfire to kick off homecoming weekend and to have some fun on the hill beside Duvall-Rosier Field Thursday night.

The University invited community members, students and alumni for an evening filled with school spirit, food and activities for the younger children. The bonfire was held in the gravel lot beside the tennis courts on campus. Four food trucks were on hand, a hot chocolate bar, s’mores station and more.

“We have a lot of little intimate areas the students and alumni can gather together and talk about what makes us all part of the Falcon family,” said Jessie Sharps, Director of Communications at Fairmont State University.

Fairmont State University’s President Mirta Martin kicked off the event followed by a speech from Head Football Coach, Jason Woodman, who encouraged everyone to attend the Homecoming parade and game on Saturday.