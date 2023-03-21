FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, some students at Fairmont State University were given the opportunity to put down their cell phones while learning about looking up for face-to-face conversation.

Fairmont State’s Career Service and Civil Engagement sponsored a Lunch and Learn Introduction to Networking Bash on its campus. The social hour gave Business and Aviation students a chance to learn how to effectively communicate and network with real local businessmen and businesswomen.

Organizers said that the lessons taught can apply to all students who have grown up in the modern generation of cell phones and social media.

12 News spoke with Dr. Rebecca Giorcelli, Interim Dean of the Fairmont State University College of Business and Aviation who said: “We’re learning that with social media, that social skills are diminishing and so we’re really trying to make a concerted effort to provide these kinds of opportunities for students to be able to meet with people one on one in person and develop those skills that are necessary in business.”

The students will also be offered a “Dress for Success” class on Wednesday which will teach them about what is considered to be appropriate business attire.