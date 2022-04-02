FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Forensic Science Program hosted its first inaugural ‘Kicking it for Katy’ 5k run and walk event on Saturday.

This event is for a former student Kaitlynn Towson who lost a fight with mental health and all proceeds raised from the 5k will go to ‘The Kaitlynn Towson Forensic Memorial Award.’

Katelynn Towson memorial at the 5k. (WBOY Image.)

The University put together a special event to celebrate Katie’s life and to also stomp out the stigma of mental health.

















Various photos for the “Kicking it for Katy” 5k. (WBOY Images.)

“We have here at Fairmont State an incredible cadre of professionals who stand ready to help all of our students, factuality, staff, and the community, but even those who are out there that perhaps do not have a Fairmont State there are resources available to help them out,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State University.

There was more than 250 participants who ran in her memory earlier today.

To watch a full interview with Fairmont State Universities President Dr. Mirta Martin watch below.

If you are a Fairmont State student struggling with mental health you can go to: ulifeline.org/fairmontstate

Fairmont State University recommends in the event of a mental health emergency or crisis, students should contact (304)367-4357 or dial 911.