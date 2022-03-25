FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted the SkillsUSA WV State Competition on Friday and will continue Saturday.

Hundreds of career and technical education students will compete this weekend demonstrating the skills they have learned through this program.

Students will show off their skills in a variety of fields including, manufacturing, transportation, construction, hospitality, and human services.



Various things at SkillsUSA WV State Competition. (WBOY Image)

SkillsUSA is trying to provide students the skills to prepare them for current jobs or future careers in the state of West Virginia.

“We are all here together learning about leadership, we are all getting to compete to show off our skills, that’s what makes this conference unique, you know having that competition factor being able to show off what we learned in our career tech education classes,” said Brody Pinson, President of SkillsUSA WV.

The SkillsUSA WV State Competition will continue on Saturday, with competitions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairmont State University.

For more information about this event, contact mwilkinson@k12.wv.us or at 304-531-0603 or go over to the SkillsUSA website here.