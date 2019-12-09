Fairmont State University hosts state Lego robotics tournaments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted two state robotics tournaments over the weekend with 66 elementary and middle school teams competing from across the Mountain State.

Robots filled the Falcon Center to compete in the tournaments Sunday. Both events this weekend were free and open to the public. The West Virginia Robotic Alliance is an initiative of the Education Resource Center, located at NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility that supports over 40 competitions as well as off-season events and training for 12 unique robotics programs.

“This is an activity where students have to come up with the design, engineer, build, and program a robot to solve a unique challenge, each year that changes. And they work together in teams in order to build that robot and practice,” said Todd Ensign, Partner for FIRST Tech Challenge.

The mission of the robotic groups is to make the world safer, healthier, and more efficient through information technology, engineering, and science.