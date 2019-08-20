Fairmont State University hosts the school year’s first Board of Governors meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University leaders and faculty came together for the first board meeting of the school year.

This year four new members were added to Fairmont State’s Board of Governors, as Maiya Bennett, David Goldberg, Wendy Atkins and Jon Dodds were added to the board. New members said that they are excited to get involved with the campus and be a part of helping to grow the campus.

“I want to get involved from the university perspective,” said board member David Goldberg. “I want to understand the ins and outs of a private non-profit university and Fairmont State was gracious enough to ask me to serve. I serve on the visiting committee for Eberly College of Arts and Sciences at WVU, I’ve been on advisory boards at George Mason University where I got my masters. So, It’s something that I love.”



“I’ve been at Fairmont State for over 20 years. Fairmont State is incredibly important to me because of a lot of other things I do to recognize the importance of Fairmont State to the community, to the region, and to the state,” said board member Jon Dodds. “So Fairmont State has never been a job to me, so to have the opportunity to serve Fairmont State on the Board of Governors now is an opportunity that I embrace.”



The next Board of Governors meeting will take place on on September 23.