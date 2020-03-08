Fairmont State University hosts three day long VEX Robotics competition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is hosting the VEX Robotics state championship to determine which teams will make it to the world competition in April.

The contest runs from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8 and sees teams from the elementary school to university level compete. Each year’s theme is different, this year the teams had to see who could stack the most cubes and to see how many cubes teams could put into baskets. This is according to Todd Ensign, one of the organizers who is the program manager at the NASA Education Resource Center.

“Some teams spend almost an entire year preparing,” Ensign said. “They can begin right after the world festival with the new material and the new design and challenges building their robots so many teams begin all summer long, they practice all fall, we even have tournaments in the fall. The bulk of our tournaments are in the spring, culminating with this our state championship.”

Practice area.

The world competition will be held in Louisville, KY and three to six teams from each tournament will advance Ensign said. There were a number of ways teams competed to earn the most points at the contest there were elimination matches, teams competing one at a time in a skills field, and there was also a judged award selection process where the best overall, best-designed awards, among others were given to teams.

Ensign said this year was the largest single robotics contest FSU has ever hosted. There were 50 high school teams and 30 middle school teams for a total of 80 teams.

The contest, Ensign said, was geared towards inspiring teams to get into the fields of science technology, engineering, mathematics, also known as STEM.

“I was just talking to one of the parents and said to me’ we’re so excited that students are here at FSU the event is running so smoothly but more importantly every single one of the kids on my son’s team wants to move on to engineering in the future’,” Ensign said. “What’s great about this sport is that there’s a job out there for every one of those kids. We like to have them come here to Fairmont and want them to go on to any post-secondary education because we believe that’s a pathway to a successful future and it’s also going to help our state revitalize our economy and move forward.”

Ensign said FSU will for the first time ever host an aerial drone competition on March 21 at the West Virginia National Guard down in Charleston. It’s not too late to sign up to compete in the event.