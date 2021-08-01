Fairmont State University kicks off fall semester with Welcome Week activities

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University kicked off Welcome Week on Sunday with a series of activities available for students to participate in as they moved back to campus.

Officials stated in a release that Sunday was the first day of move in for students moving into the dorms on campus. Welcome Week allows students to become acclimatized with where their classes will be, as well as, meet with faculty and make new friends.

“It is good to be back. Last year, I mean, I feel like I was just a sophomore, you know, it was cut close because of COVID. And then last year, it was kind of like touch and go, like I was on campus, but I wasn’t really. So, it feels good to have all in-person classes,” said Ryan Wilson, a student at Fairmont State University.

In a release from Fairmont State University, it said the week will be filled with events such as trivia nights, scavenger hunts, s’mores social, and much more.

“A lot of times, like when I first got to Fairmont it looked huge, and I was like oh my gosh I didn’t know. Within the first week and half everybody really finds their footing and you figure out your route to the class, and when to eat, and how to get your schedule right,” Wilson said.

Welcome Week will conclude on Sunday, August 8 with afternoon community service projects and a Back-to-School bash hosted by the Fairmont State Student Government Association. Classes are set to begin Monday, August 9.