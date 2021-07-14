Fairmont State University lifts COVID-19 precaution protocols

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is lifting its COVID-19 precaution protocols.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask on campus. Campus services like dining halls, the Falcon Center, student organization gatherings, club and intramural sports, campus visits and tours, athletic events, in-person instruction will now reopen at full capacity.

Students aren’t required to get the vaccine, but are encouraged to get it and register their status with the university. Anyone with the vaccine can get a “buddy card” to wear that will display that they are fully vaccinated.

Students, faculty and staff opting out of registering their vaccination status will be directed to fully participate in contact tracing should an exposure occur, complete the University’s Illness Reporting Form, quarantine if exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 or if COVID related signs or symptoms occur and continue to wear a mask indoors unless alone in a private office.

University officials said they will still be monitoring case numbers on campus and make decisions as they go.

“We’re going to continue to try and do the best that we can when it comes to social distancing and hand washing and those things,” Matt Swain, Chief of Police and Director of Emergency Management, said. “We’ll watch it very closely with the local health department as well as the state if we get to a level that we think is concerning. The positive part about it is we’ve done some of these things before. We’ve had the ability to go back to hybrid classes, online classes, distanced learning those sorts of things so we’re not creating it on the fly like we’ve done in the past.”

University officials said that once the school year starts, they will be looking to get more vaccines to offer them on campus.

For more information, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/coronavirus.