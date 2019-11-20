Fairmont State University lights their holiday Christmas tree

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The annual lighting of the Fairmont State University Christmas tree was held Tuesday morning. Decked out top to bottom in school colors and topped off with the Falcon ornament.

A large crowd of proud Falcons gathered for the event, including members of the alumni board, the foundation board, athletics board and representatives of the board of governors. Together they rang in the new holiday season.

The president of the university, Mirta Martin, said it’s one of the most beautiful school wide events they do, to celebrate the start to a joyous holiday.

There are other trees decorated throughout campus decorated by students.