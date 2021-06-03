Fairmont State University now offering electric vehicle chargers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As part of the phased reopening of its campus, Fairmont State University is opening its charging stations.

Two electric car charging stations are available to anyone at no charge. The level-two AC chargers can be found behind the Ruth Ann Musick Library.

“We decided on the current location because of its high visibility, nearby electrical connection and the visual connection to our solar panels, which offset the energy used for EV charging,” Dr. Erica Harvey, professor of chemistry, said.

Electric vehicle charger at Fairmont State University

The chargers were installed last August as a donation to the university. Officials with the university said they are excited to offer the chargers as part of their current sustainability initiatives.

“Electric vehicle charging is provided as a convenient workplace option and for visitors to campus. The energy for charging is offset by our solar array, which causes a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with electric vehicles that charge here,” said Harvey. “Because transportation can use about the same order of magnitude amount of energy as a typical home, driving with solar-generated electricity can dramatically reduce your carbon footprint.”

Officials are asking that people treat the chargers with respect and move their cars once they are done charging, so others can use them.

Fairmont State University’s electric vehicle chargers are listed on PlugShare, a network of EV charging stations around the country.

“The PlugShare entry enables anyone driving by Fairmont to find the chargers and, hopefully, discover the many other treasures of Fairmont State’s campus at the same time,” said Harvey. “We are happy to now be able to provide this service for Fairmont State and the Fairmont community, as well as campus visitors.”