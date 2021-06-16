Fairmont State University organizers prep for week 3 of Summer Arts Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is preparing for the third week of its Summer Arts Series.

The series is an annual concert event for students and the community. This year’s event will be different than years past, with five concerts instead of one. Each Thursday in June, and the first Thursday in July, will have different performances.

The event will be entirely virtual this year through a program called Remo.

This week’s event will have Greg Devito performing songs from the 2012 revival of Godspell. Devito said he is excited to be performing.

“Arts are a crucial role in what separates us from all of the other animals in the world,” Devito said. “We get to be expressive and connect with people on an emotional and, sometimes, even spirtual level through music, and acting and visual arts, and it’s awesome to be able to have this opportunity to be able to share what I love with an audience again.”

All of the funds from the concerts will benefit different local non-profits. Thursday, June 17, will benefit HOPE Inc. of Marion County. To buy tickets, click here.