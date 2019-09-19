Fairmont State University plans to hold 6th annual West Fork New Music Festival

FAIRMONT,W.Va. – Fairmont State University will be holding its 6th annual West Fork New Music Festival for the last weekend of September.

Internationally renowned touring ensemble, “Leviathan Trio” will be one of the many performers that guests can expect to enjoy.

“A lot of people can see influences of contemporary pop in there, of rock music in there, and see how these different styles blend together. So, it’s surprised interest and also satisfaction for realizing that this kind of music is out there, it’s interesting and they get excited about it,” said Daniel Eichenbaum, event coordinator.

The trio is comprised of music specialist Lindsey Goodman on flute, renowned chamber musician Hannah Pressley on cello, and prize-winning composer Joseph Dangerfield on piano.

The music festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Wallman Hall.