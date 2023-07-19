FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University’s new president is sitting down with the Fairmont community to listen to what they have to say.

Fairmont State University’s new presidential hire, Mike Davis said that he started his “Open Mike” chats as a way to communicate openly with his campus and the wider community about things that excite or interest them. Instead of a listening tour, Davis said that his goal is to host these chats for as long as he is president at the University and that he plans to hold them at various locations around campus and Fairmont. He hopes that with open communication he will be able to attend more events around campus.

“My hope is that people show up to tell me about the things they’re excited about and the things they want me to know about. I find a lot of times people say ‘Well how come you didn’t come to this event or how come you didn’t talk about this program?’ and most of the time it’s because I didn’t know about it. So, I think it’s really important to give people a chance to show up and tell me what they care about,” Davis said.

Davis will be holding his Open Mike chats weekly on the campus of Fairmont State, and monthly around the Fairmont community. Dates and locations of the chats will be posted on Fairmont University’s Facebook page.