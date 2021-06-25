Fairmont State University professor is awarded solo exhibition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An assistant professor from Fairmont State University is being recognized for her artwork.

Kylie Ford was awarded a solo exhibition at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Her exhibition “Passing Through,” is part of the Center’s annual Revealed Early Artist series. Ford has two pieces – one floor piece and one wall piece. Her wall piece is made of house siding and is intended to resemble the landscape of West Virginia.

“Passing Through” art piece, made by Kylie Ford

“Sometimes students come in and they have this knack for making and they’re interested in art, but they might not know how that can come to fruition in terms of a career or in terms of a professional practice,” Ford said. “So going out and setting an example of where you can show your work, how you can show your work, how you can work with galleries in a professional setting is incredibly important.”

Ford is an alumna of Fairmont State University, and she said having her students watch her become a professor and show her work adds an extra layer of relatability in perusing careers after graduation.

“Professor Ford embodies so much of what makes our teachers great,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “Kylie is an extraordinary professional artist, as this solo exhibition confirms. But she is also passionately dedicated to her students’ educations. And with exhibitions like this, she inspires her students to envision a world beyond the four walls of the art studio.”

“Passing Through” is on display at The Sculpture Center until June 26.