Fairmont State University ranked in the top RN to BSN nursing programs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has been ranked second for Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) programs in the state of West Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org.

RegisteredNursing.org works to provide students with all the information they need to help them make the right choice for them when selecting a nursing program to attend. The ranking is built using a database of nursing programs for all degree levels and specializations across the country and then filter out programs.

These rankings have many credentials you must meet to qualify. They are based institutions that are accredited, offer online programs, annual tuition and fee, acceptance rate, graduate rate, and ratio of total nurse program completions versus the total program completions awarded by the institution.

Laura Clayton is the Associate Dean of the Nursing School at Fairmont State University. She said these rankings just highlight and display the work Fairmont State does to ensure their students are receiving the best education they can, to have a success future career.

“It’s exciting when I see them being successful, and about 75% of our ASN students come back and get their RN to BSN degree from us,” said Clayton. “It’s always enriching to see them return to school to continue their education, but also to hear the wonderful things they are doing with their careers.”

According to Fairmont State’s release, President Dr. Mirta Martin said the ranking highlights the University’s intent to continue soaring to new heights.

“I consider our students colleagues, because we can be working side by side at any given time,” Clayton said. “Its really exciting to have them come back to campus and talk about how everything they learned prepared them for the real world. They will tell stories to professors about whatever they learned happening to them day one of the job, and that’s so rewarding to hear.”

Fairmont State Universities School of Nursing was ranked right behind Bluefield State College. Clayton said they will continue to hold these standards for their program so more students can come through the program and see success.