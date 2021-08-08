Fairmont State University reaches out to community with Day of Action

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On Sunday, Fairmont State University held its Day of Action. Students, staff, and community volunteers from the Tygart Valley United Way teamed up and reached out into the greater Fairmont community.

The day was kicked off by a few words from FSU president Mirta Martin and Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White.

Participants were split up into groups of their choosing. For example, some stayed on campus and helped pack backpacks full of school supplies for Marion County students who do not have the resources for school, while another group went out to Palatine Park to clean up.

The fall semester for Fairmont State begins Monday, so the university thought there was no better way to set the tone for the months to come.

“Having today as the day of action sets a tone of excitement,” said Martin. “It sets a tone of what we’re about — community over self.”

This semester marks the return to 100% operation on campus for Fairmont State. With students fully returned to campus, the university hoped to have many community engagement events throughout the year.