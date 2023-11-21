FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University recently received a substantial grant for new laboratory equipment to be used in its chemistry department.

The $20,000 grant came from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Science, Technology and Research (STaR) division. The funds will go towards a new Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer that will be utilized by up to 150 students every year.

An image of FSU’s current Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometer.

12 News spoke with the assistant professor of chemistry at Fairmont State University, Daniel Sadowskyes, on what the FTIR is generally used for.

“It does two things; one is it can help identify what type of chemical compound you have, it’s what we call the fingerprinting technique. The other thing it can do is it can help identify how much of a compound you have in a sample. It’s used for both, and it’s used for all sorts of routine applications like that in chemical research,” said Sadowskyes.

Though the $20,000 grant brings the university much closer to obtaining the FTIR, the new device totals out to $30,000. The university intends to apply for a separate $5,000 grant and utilize additional funding from FSU to reach the entirety of its goal.