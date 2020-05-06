Fairmont State University releases plan to reopen campus for Fall 2020 semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to campus for the fall semester, and will do so as part of a three-phase plan.

A release from Fairmont State University stated that it has continued to work with the Marion County Health Department and state health officials, while also monitoring CDC guidelines in order to make decisions that will keep students and faculty safe.

Following Governor Jim Justice’s Stay at Home Order expiration on Monday, and subsequent replacement of his new “Safer at Home Order,” university officials have decided it is time to look toward the future and begin planning to bring students and faculty back to campus, according to the release.

“As we have since first responding to this historic global pandemic, we are moving forward with our usual brand of Falcon optimism tempered with an abundance of caution,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “Our goal has always been to safely return to our cherished, face-to-face, on-campus method of delivering a transformative educational experience. We are hopeful we can resume doing so this fall.”

The release stated that Fairmont State University’s planned reopening is separated into three phases, with phase one beginning as early as this week, and will be based on current recommendations from the Governor’s Office and local health officials.

“We are passionate about upholding our mission to provide an education to anybody who seeks it,” said Martin. “But our top priority is the safety and wellness of our Falcon community, as well as the surrounding community and region who support us so loyally. So, we’re weighing that responsibility with each decision we make, whether it’s employees returning to campus, a potential move-in this fall, summer camps, or modifying our system of residence hall move-out.”

University officials stated that Phase one will begin on May 8, and will allow residence hall students to schedule a three-hour appointment to return to campus and retrieve all of their items from their dorm rooms.

Phase two will begin on June 1 with a limited return of employees, according to the release. Officials said that the plan culminates with a full return of all employees and students for the start of the fall semester.

“We are monitoring the situation several times each day,” Martin said, “and making constant adjustments, always with the goal of keeping people safe. It is a true team effort, and this type of administrative agility and institutional flexibility can only be possible with the skilled and dedicated team we have at Fairmont State.”

University officials said that as the state of West Virginia moves toward a systematic reopening, the university has every hope and expectation of resuming in-person classes for the Fall 2020 Semester. The release stated that in the coming weeks, Fairmont State will continue discussions with local and state health officials and use their guidance to lead the university toward being able to safely reopen this fall.

Fairmont State’s reopening plan in its entirety can be found on the university’s website.