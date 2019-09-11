Fairmont State University set to conduct annual presidential perception survey

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted a faculty senate meeting Tuesday.

The University and other representatives discussed the presidential perception survey and a petition the Student Government Association (SGA) that has been passed around.

The SGA said they support President Dr. Mirta Martin and have written a letter in support. The faculty senate presidential survey has nothing to do with the petition started by the SGA. The survey of staff on the performance of the president of the university has been conducted every year since approximately 2001.

The survey will go out to staff members on Friday and will close on September 23. A special meeting will be held by the faculty senate to discuss the president’s contract on September 16.