Fairmont State University students evacuated from residence hall during move-in

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Some Fairmont State University students had a rocky start to their spring semester.

During move-in day on Saturday, Jan. 8, a water pipe burst in the Bryant Place residence hall.

Bryant Place at Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

University officials said the pipe burst due to cold weather. There were several students that had already moved into their rooms but had to be evacuated for two to three hours. Several cleaning and restoration trucks were seen in front of the hall late Sunday afternoon.

Students who were not moved in were asked to delay their move-in until Wednesday, Jan. 12 while university officials inspect each room.

Faculty and staff were notified that some students couldn’t move in, and they were given the option to sync into their class virtually via WebEx. Students who had already moved in and had been affected by the water were moved into different rooms.

No injuries were reported to 12 News.