Fairmont State University to hold virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9 to celebrate graduating students.

The release from the university stated that in-person ceremonies have tentatively been rescheduled for August 8.

The release stated that through a partnership with StageClip, graduates were invited to record a message or a photo and a message to be included in the ceremony. Submissions from students are being put together to create the ceremony, which will include a welcome address from President Mirta Martin, according to the release.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the virtual ceremony can be viewed online at fairmont.stageclip.com.

“While we’re disappointed we won’t be holding our traditional on-campus commencement ceremony this spring, we’re thrilled to partner with StageClip to celebrate a virtual graduation.” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “And this class deserves celebrating. They confronted the defining crisis of our time and persevered. I look forward to welcoming them back to campus soon for a face-to-face commencement this fall, but for now, this virtual event recognizes their extraordinary achievements and their strength of character.”

University officials said that in addition to viewing the complete ceremony, students will be able to view and download their individual recognition clip in order to commemorate their achievements.

“We’ve been working with universities across the world for several years to give graduates individualized video clips of their recognition moment on stage for sharing straight after the ceremony. We really wanted to use our technology to help keep the tradition alive in difficult times,” Rupert Forsythe, founder and CEO of StageClip, said. “By creating an individual, personal experience for each and every one of them which can be shared with friends and family, we wanted to ensure that graduates still received a gift of recognition from their institutions, and a celebration with their community of fellow students.”

The release stated that students will also be able to join a Virtual Nursing Pinning Ceremony and Virtual Senior Award Celebration hosted by StageClip on May 13. The links to each event will be on Fairmont State’s social media, according to the release.