Fairmont State University to participate in Appalachian Teaching Project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Appalachian Teaching Project (ATP), sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), has selected Fairmont State University to participate in its program.

Students of the university, with the help of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, will partner with the Marion County Convention and Visitor Bureau alongside the Board of Trustees of the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery to ‘create communication resources for the Historic Woodlawn.”

“We’re so happy to have been selected to take part in the Appalachian Teaching Project,” said Fairmont State University President, Dr. Mirta M. Martin. “This is hands-on, experiential learning that deeply enmeshes our students in our region’s rich, cultural heritage and history. Projects like these are invaluable – they not only impact the community, but forever change the students who participate.”

The Historic Woodlawn Cemetery has more than 12,000 burial sites, many of which contain several notable figures. Participating students will help visitors by being guides and handing out information regarding grave sites and the people buried there.

“Fairmont State University is honored to have been part of the Appalachian Teaching Project for over ten years. The ATP gives our students the opportunity to interact with local leaders and learn more about our community. Funding from the ARC allows us to bring speakers with specific areas of expertise to our campus. It also enables our students to attend a regional conference to present their work,” said Dr. Francene Kirk, Interim Director of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.

For more information about the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, call 304-367-4403 or email wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu.