Fairmont State University welcome students during move in day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As many students are preparing to head back to school for the 2019 school year, some are preparing for a new milestone in their education.

Fairmont State University welcomed its students to campus, as droves of cars brought freshmen into what would be their new home for the next 4 years.

President of Fairmont State University, Dr. Mirta Martin said while she hopes all students and their family feel more at peace with the decision of choosing Fairmont, the biggest message that she wants to get across is that each student is more than a number, but falcon family.

“Throughout our time we’ve been saying we are large enough to be able to provide our students anything that they want, but we are small enough that they are never a number. This is evidence that our students, that our family are never a number because each member of our community are here welcoming them home,” said Martin.

Mutiple organizations from the campus including greek life, sports teams, falculty and staff all assisted during the move in process to give news students a one of a kind experience and easy transition.

Classes are scheduled to officially start on August 19.