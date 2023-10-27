FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University welcomed representatives from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) on Friday for a public agreement signing.

The signing inducted Fairmont State University as an affiliate school participating in WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program. The program aims to help high-achieving undergraduate students be provisionally accepted into medical school as early as their junior year.

James Nemitz, President of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, said “It’s a journey, and so that’s part of what we’re doing here is we’re educating Fairmont State University students about that journey and what they need to be successful on that journey.”

A brief informational presentation was offered to those in attendance, explaining a little more about the program and what it means for Fairmont State University.