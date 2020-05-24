Fairmont State University will award scholarships to newly admitted first-time freshmen

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt, Fairmont State University has seen an influx of students rethinking their college plans and choosing to attend a regional institution like Fairmont State that is smaller or closer to home.

Along with that, students were not able to take advantage of the university’s SOAR scholarship award events this winter. They will now be holding a special one-time virtual SOAR Award event that will provide first-time, incoming freshmen who have not yet accepted a SOAR scholarship, the opportunity to apply.

The event will be held on May 29 at 6 p.m. and provide a renewable $500 scholarship to all first-time incoming freshmen in attendance.

The university understands that the pandemic has changed much about the world around us, including plans for education and college attendance. As a result, we are offering students who may have missed earlier events and deadlines a one-time opportunity to learn more about Fairmont State, Join the Falcon Family, and receive a scholarship for making the commitment.

Only first-time college students who have applied and have been admitted prior to the event are eligible to receive the SOAR Scholarship. If a student has not applied for admission they may do so on Fairmont States website.

To RSVP for the event, visit their website. Only students who attend a SOAR event will receive the SOAR Scholarship, and this will be the final SOAR Award event prior to the start of the fall semester.