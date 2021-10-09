Fairmont State University wraps up Homecoming weekend, honors two health and safety leaders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its homecoming parade on Saturday.

The event stepped off at Palatine Park and ended at the university’s campus.

Fairmont State University President, Dr. Mirta Martin walked with student athletes, band members, and parade honorees from Marion County.

Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

Grand Marshals of the parade were Matt Swain, Fairmont State’s Deputy Chief of Police and Lloyd White the Marion County Health Departments Administrator.

Both are Alumni of the university and were glad to be a part of the parade.

“Fairmont State really has had a major impact on my life,” White said. “Coming here as a freshman in the early 70’s, immature, and so the faculty the staff were great encouraging along the way to always strive to do your best and those things and those are values that have stuck with me and are the reason for my success today.”

“Just looking forward to everybody being able to come back and enjoy Fairmont State,” Swain said. “It’s great to see those come back who started here and maybe have left the area but come back to appreciate what Fairmont State has done for them”

Freddie the Falcon in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

The band marching in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

Presient, Dr. Mirta Martin in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

East Fairmont A-Team football players in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade



Chick fil a cow in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

North Marion High School Marching Band in the Fairmont State University Homecoming Parade

Dr. Mirta Martin said she is thrilled how everything during Homecoming turned out.

“The best part of Homecoming has been all of it but certainly being able to see everyone back home,” Dr.Martin said. “To hear the stories that have been 50 years ago or 30 years ago or 20 years ago. To see alumni being able to network with our students to create those bonds to tell them ‘I remember when I was in your spot.’ That’s heartwarming to see that.”

Swain and White both took the time to remind that the pandemic is not over.

“To be honest it’s been difficult,” Swain said about his role in monitoring the pandemic and setting guidelines for the university. “The pandemics obviously thrown everybody for a loop but when we work together collaboratively to be able to get things accomplished it’s helpful. When you have the friendship and professionalism of Lloyd White and his whole staff it makes things a lot easier.”

Swain and White both took the time to encourage safe practices.

“When we have any congregate settings we increase the risks,” White said. “However, there is things we can do within the congregate settings, wear a mask, social distancing, if we continue to do those things that works, we’ll be okay.”