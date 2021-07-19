Fairmont State University’s criminal justice program recognized nationally

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University received national recognition for its criminal justice program.

The university’s program was rated in the Top 100 Best Affordable Criminal Justice Programs in the country. The ranking was done by an online resource called University Headquarters. The ranking was decided by the university’s cost of tuition, admission rate, graduating salary and other factors.

“The fact that we’re in the top 100 is really important because it shows that we are not just affordable, but we are providing accessible superb education to our students, and affordability has to come hand in hand with quality that has to come hand in hand with rigor. And, that’s what we provide. A rigorous, superb second to none education at an accessible and affordable price for our students,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin.

The Bachelor of Science in criminal justice allows students to go into careers in law enforcement, investigations, corrections, criminal law, and research and theory fields.

Graduates of the criminal justice program are qualified for employment in city, county, state and federal criminal justice agencies, and in the rapidly growing private industrial security field. Criminal justice graduates often seek positions as detectives, DEA agents, juvenile probation officers or correctional counselors.

To learn more about the Fairmont State University criminal justice program, visit here.