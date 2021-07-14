Fairmont State welcomes incoming students to campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is welcoming incoming students to their new home.

On Wednesday, the university held its Welcome Wednesday orientation, on campus.

“For students to start out on the right foot they need to know what is expected of them and what they can expect of us, and Welcome Wednesday does a fantastic job of that,” Chris Sharps, director of recruitment, said.

Students and their parents were able to tour residence halls, get their IDs, and have help scheduling classes.

Faculty and staff were on hand to answer any questions and to prepare students with everything they needed for the upcoming academic year.

“It feels great to have students back on campus,” Sharps said. “We’re just so excited to see their excitement, their enthusiasm and their energy back on campus. It’s been kind of a really, stressful year for a lot of our students coming right out of high school finishing out their high school career either completely remotely or in some type of blended or hybrid format. So, they’re really excited to return back to that traditional college experience and not have to worry about so much of that virtual experience that they’ve had over the last year and a half.”

“I am so thrilled we have reopened campus, because it allows us to do what we do best,” said Mirta Martin, Fairmont State University President. “And that’s meeting face-to-face with students and their families, and helping them take the first, important steps toward achieving their dreams. Their educational journeys are just starting, but they will leave Welcome Wednesday knowing in their hearts that Fairmont State will be with them every step of the way, through graduation and beyond.”

Fairmont State University will be hosting to two more Welcome Wednesdays in July. They have also extended their welcome days at the beginning of the semester to a full welcome week for students to participate in more programs.

To register for a Welcome Wednesday, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/welcomewednesday21. Students who are unable to attend the in-person sessions can complete orientation online by following the instructions at www.fairmontstate.edu/orientation.