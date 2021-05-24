Fairmont State welcomes new Provost, offers new programs for students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is expanding its graduate and undergraduate programs.

The university’s board approved the proposal to offer more majors — a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care and Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, with concentrations including Exercise Physiology and Kinesiology.

The proposal for some majors is still waiting approval from the Higher Education Policy Commission.

Other majors the university will offer after approval are — Health Information Technology and Administer in Training, concentrations to students pursuing a Master of Science in Healthcare Management, and a Police Academy concentration minor and certificate through the College of Liberal Arts.

New Undergraduate Degree Program that will be offered in Fall 2021 are:

B.S. Surveying and Geomatics



New Graduate Degree Programs that will be offered in Fall 2021 are:

National Security and Intelligence, M.A.

Educational Leadership, M.Ed.

Engineering Management, M.S

Healthcare Management, M.S.



New Graduate Certificate Programs that will be offered in Fall 2021 are:

Cybersecurity Management

Educational Leadership (Licensure Program)

Education Leadership Principal Certificate

Education Leadership Superintendent Certificate

Healthcare Management

Dianna Phillips Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost of Fairmont State University

“The ultimate goal is to graduate students, that will live and work and thrive in West Virginia,” said Dr. Dianna Phillips, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. “So, that’s what all of these degree programs are designed to do.”

Phillips recently began at Fairmont State in April and said she is excited for the role.

“I’m just really eager to dive right in and work with the faculty, get to know students,” Phillips said. “I’ve already reached out to the student government association to meet with students and to really listen to what’s on their minds and what their goals are for their future. That’s what we want to respond to is their goals. How can we help them navigate their goals for their future? So that they can live, work and thrive right here in West Virginia.”

Dr. Phillips began her higher education career at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and serving as an administrator and faculty member, followed by a position at SUNY Brockport as an Assistant Professor.

We are beyond proud to welcome Dr. Phillips back to her roots in West Virginia and into our Falcon Family. As a first-generation college graduate, Dianna truly understands the value of a quality college education, and the profound impact Fairmont State has on the lives of our students. She shares Fairmont State values like prioritizing student success, diversity, transformational impact and the pursuit of academic excellence, and I look forward to a bright future under her experienced and caring leadership.” Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President

Other highlights of her professional career include, Chief Executive Officer of the District of Columbia Community College, Executive Vice President of Educational Services at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, Dean of Technical Education at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, among several others.

Phillips has a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Foundations of Education with an emphasis in Higher Education Administration from the University of Buffalo, in addition to a Master of Science from Buffalo State College in Student Personnel Administration with an emphasis in Adult Education.

She received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Legal Studies from National University in San Diego, along with an Associate General Studies Degree from Chaminade University in Honolulu.

After her graduation from high school, Phillips joined the United States Navy where she served 14 years on active duty as a communications specialist in Hawaii, London, the Bahamas, Iceland and California.

To learn more about Fairmont states new programs visit their website, here.