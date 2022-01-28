Fairmont State’s axillary food pantry in need of supplies

Freddie’s Pantry (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s axillary food pantry is low on supplies and staff members are calling on the community for help.

“Freddie’s Pantry” on the university’s campus allows anyone to take what they need and leave what they can.

The pantry was unveiled in August of 2021 and allows access to essential items while ensuring increased privacy that people may not get from a traditional food pantry center.

University staff said the pantry has been used a lot, and they need the help of the falcon family and community to keep it stocked.

“We respectfully request for the Falcon Family to come forward and assist Fairmont State University in looking after its family through the various gifts of non-perishable food that we can then pass on to those who need it most,” Fairmont State University President Dr. Mirta Martian said.

Nearly empty shelves of Freddie’s Pantry (WBOY Image)

Dr. Martin also noted that with the several snow days in the county and the pandemic, many students haven’t been able to work full-time and said the need to assist them with food insecurity is paramount.

“The reality is that if you are hungry, you cannot study. The reality is that if you are hungry, you cannot do your best. Family support family when family need family, and that’s what the Falcon Family is doing is asking for support for those individuals who, at this point in their lives, need a little bit of help to make it through the day,” Dr. Martin said.

Items that can be donated are canned goods, hygiene items and anything that is non-perishable. Freddie’s Pantry is located on Fairmont State’s campus near Hunt Haught Hall.

The university also offers food assistance to students through “The NEST” which is located on the second floor of the Falcon Center and requires a student ID to enter.