FAIRMONT, W.Va. – I-79 was shut down Thursday evening due to several accidents on the northbound side. One of the vehicles involved in one of the accidents was the truck for the Fairmont State University ASCE and Concrete Canoe team.

For those who don’t know, the Concrete Canoe team at Fairmont State is a group of civil engineering students who build boats out of literal concrete and compete with them in national competitions. The competition is put on by the American Society of Civil Engineers and gives students the opportunity to get fun but useful experience.



Former competition concrete canoes created by Fairmont State students (WBOY images)

Fairmont State has earned honors in the competition including a long string of regional titles and even a few national honors.

This year, the team had a bit of a setback, but it has far from stopped them from competing for concrete canoe titles in 2022. A Facebook post to the team’s Facebook page thanked the community for its support after their truck was damaged in the accident.

“First and foremost, THE TRUCK OCCUPANTS WERE NOT INJURED and the vehicle they were driving was also ok. We’d like to thank all first responders who were there instantly to support everyone. Fairmont State University ASCE and Concrete Canoe Team Facebook post, March 24, 2022

Courtesy: Fairmont State University ASCE and Concrete Canoe Team

Courtesy: Fairmont State University ASCE and Concrete Canoe Team Photos taken after the accident

“Another special thanks to all of you who called and messaged checking on us. We’re so thankful to have such a wide network of people who love and support us!”

As I’m sure you are wondering, the canoe was not damaged in the accident.

In fact, according to the team’s faculty advisor, Tabitha Lafferre, the canoe that was being transported wasn’t set to compete in the coming weeks and was an older canoe that students will still use to practice for their upcoming competition. She said the 2021 canoe is still safe in a lab.

Despite damages to their trailer and one of their carbon fiber paddles, the team still plans to compete in the 2022 concrete canoe contest in a few weeks. The contest will be held the Virginia Military Institute the first week of April.