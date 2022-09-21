FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University’s process of looking for a new president is underway.

The Board of Governors approved the members of the University’s Presidential Search Committee in their meeting on Sept. 15.

The committee has a variety of panelists including faculty, students and Marion County business personnel that are eager to go start the strenuous process. The 15-member committee will be looking for a new president that is a leader, a fundraiser and someone that can build solid community relations among many other qualities.

“This is a high-profile person that’s going to be representing an academic institution that has a lot of Fairmont ties and roots and in Marion County and Harrison County and really all the areas around,” Rusty Hutson Fairmont State University BOG chairman said. “We want to make sure we get it right.”

The committee hasn’t finalized a list of potential candidates so far. The university still must approve a national search firm to find candidates and filter through their selections along with other applicants and those who are recommended by others.

After that, the candidates will be interviewed by the Presidential Search Committee. It will be chaired by board members Jennifer Kinty and Kevin Rogers and tri-chaired by Fairmont State University Faculty Senate President, Charles Shields.

Additional committee representatives will include Hutson, Raymond Alvarez (Fairmont State faculty), Melissa Eades (Fairmont State faculty), Holly Fluharty (Fairmont State staff), Donna Trickett (Fairmont State staff), Ally Quigley (Fairmont State student), Mercedes Goff (Fairmont State student), Kevin Wilfong (Fairmont State Foundation), Rae Dyer (Fairmont State Foundation), Porter Stiles (Fairmont State Alumni Association), Kris Cinalli (local government representative) and Tina Shaw (local business representative).

Fairmont State (WBOY Image)

The search committee was established following the departure of former University president Mirta Martin in July 2022. Former Fairmont State University Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, currently serves as the University’s interim president who Huston commended.

“She’s doing a great job,” Huston said about Phillips. “We feel like we’re taking care of day-to-day business with the eye on getting this search completed and getting the right person in place.”

Hutson said they hope to end the search by the Fall 2023 semester.