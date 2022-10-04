FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theater and Academy for the Arts is looking for actors for its holiday performances.

The center will be putting on productions of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”

Auditions for the productions are taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct 5. for both children and adult actors.

Audition signups for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” can be found here and audition signups for “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue” can be found here.

The holiday performances will debut from Dec. 8 through Dec.11 in Fairmont State’s Wallman Hall Theater.