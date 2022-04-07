FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some community members filled a pothole on Bunner Ridge Rd. with materials donated by a local construction supply store.

The pothole on Bunner Ridge Road was filled by a volunteer with donated materials.

May Brothers Company is in Fairmont, and the business donated bags of concrete and gravel for the repair of the pothole on Bunner Ridge Rd.

“A couple of the people that work down here actually have to drive that road every day, so to see someone step up and take the initiative to fix it, we were very honored to be able to be a part of that. I understand they’re trying as hard as they can, but it’s cool to see the community stepping up and like, filling the gap when they can’t,” said Cassie Rogers, May Brothers Company employee.

On April 7, after more than a week since the repair, the pothole is back. The amount of traffic on the road, along with the mix of rain and snow, the pothole repair did not last long. Cars swerve to the other side of the road to avoid the pothole.

12 News reached out for comment about when the West Virginia Division of Highways will be filling the pothole, but they did not respond.