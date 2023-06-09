FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Sunset Mile hosted a downhill race by the Fairmont State University Cross Country program on Friday to raise funds for the student-athletes.

The racers started at the top of Morgantown Avenue and raced toward the finish line inside Palatine Park. Vendors and local businesses were set up in the park selling merchandise, handing out freebies and serving refreshments. Awards will be presented to the top three men, and top three women, as well as an award for the first-place male and female Fairmont State Cross Country Alumni.

“You know the running community is such a tight-knit fun community and it is really, it’s, it’s helpful to have events like this that can bring everybody who enjoys the activity together, right, that is whether you’re walking or running really. It is something that everybody can do together regardless of what your pace is,” said Kaylyn Christopher, Head Cross Country Coach at Fairmont State University.

A kid’s race also took place inside Palatine Park and a post-race community celebration took place in the park. The first 75 race participants received a race-day shirt.

“One of our goals as a team and as a program has been to kind of integrate ourselves into the community,” Christopher said. “So, this is a really great way for us to do that, invite everybody to come out, have fun with this downhill race.”

Christopher said all the funds raised go right back into the cross country program and help with the cost of traveling to competitive meets, as well as buying shoes and uniforms.