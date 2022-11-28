FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont Monday announced that it will hold its first official Fairmont Christmas tree lighting this year.

Main Street Fairmont said it formed a partnership with the city and the WVU Medicine-Fairmont Medical Center to purchase a 20-foot Christmas tree that will be placed at the entrance to the historic downtown shopping district each year.

According to a press release sent by the organization, the inaugural tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the greenspace adjacent to Huntington Bank.

“The tree lighting ceremony will include music by the East Fairmont Elizabethans, a hot chocolate bar sponsored by The Joe, and the tree will be lit by one of the Main Street Coloring Contest winners,” Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said.

The tree lighting will kick off Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration, which will run from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Saturday, Dec. 10 and feature the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival on Friday, Dec. 9. It will feature live music and food vendors. Click here for a full event schedule for the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival.

The celebration will also feature the Hometown Christmas Market on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 to pick up some handmade gifts and locally sourced goods for those on your Christmas shopping list.