Fairmont urgent care center to close June 3

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An urgent care center in Fairmont will be permanently closing its doors on June 3.

According to a statement sent out by a representative from MedExpress, the Fairmont location of MedExpress’s urgent care facility will be closing on June 3.

The statement does not specify if any other MedExpress facilities will be closing.

The release also does not specify if employees will be transferred to other facilities.

According to its website, the company still operates urgent care facilities in north central West Virginia in the cities of Clarksburg, Morgantown and Elkins.