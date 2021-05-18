Fairmont urgent care center to close June 3

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An urgent care center in Fairmont will be permanently closing its doors on June 3.

According to a statement sent out by a representative from MedExpress, the Fairmont location of MedExpress’s urgent care facility will be closing on June 3.

The statement does not specify if any other MedExpress facilities will be closing.

The release also does not specify if employees will be transferred to other facilities.

According to its website, the company still operates urgent care facilities in north central West Virginia in the cities of Clarksburg, Morgantown and Elkins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories