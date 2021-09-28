Fairmont Utility offering new system for water safety

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new system will allow Fairmont Utility customers to see boil water advisories and notices on their phone or computer using WENS.

On October 1st, Fairmont Utility will begin using WENS (Wireless Emergency Notification System). The system will not only help residents get information about their water faster, but also automatically filter which notices customers will receive based on where they live. Customers will only receive notices that will affect the area around their service address.

For those who do not prefer to use WENS, the notices will still be posted to the City of Fairmont’s website at www.fairmontwv.gov.

“We will be sending out the notice to customers when we send the notices to the local media outlets and to be posted on the City website, so customers will have the information much faster and earlier than before,” said Fairmont Utility Manager, David Sago.

According to Sago, the addition of the WENS is part of new state requirements from the Public Service Commission, but Fairmont Utility has decided to implement it earlier than the Jan. 1, 2022 deadline.

Boil water notices for Fairmont have been issues several times over the last week, including Sept. 24, 27 and 28. The new system offers security and safety in addition to convenience.

Drinking water in Fairmont was also a concern in a recent event that offered free drinking water testing to residents on Sept. 25.

Fairmont Utility customers who provided their cell phone number or email address when signing up for utility service will automatically be added to the new system.

Those that did not provide that information can sign up at www.fairmontutilities.com.

Customers that do not wish to receive the notifications can cancel them by replying “STOP” or “CANCEL” to the automated message.