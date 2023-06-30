FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — This Independence Day weekend will be a blast for many, but your furry friends may need some freedom from fireworks. Dr. Scott Moore from the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital has many tips to keep in mind for pet owners this weekend.

Tips on keeping your pet safe:

If your pet is agitated by the fireworks, put them in a low-stimulated environment.

Keep fireworks away from your pet so they don’t get hurt or try to eat them.

Update their identification information in case they flee the home.

Stay calm if your pet is acting unusual.

With a low-stimulated environment, Moore says it is smart to bring your pets into a room in the house where there fewer windows, noise is going to be dampened and maybe even play background noises.

Some people use Thundershirts for animals that have issues with fireworks. Moore adds that in the percentage of animals that it does work for, it’s because they aren’t using it all of the time.

“The key to them is you can’t leave them on all the time. You want to put them on 30 minutes before fireworks,” Moore said. “It’s the exact same concept as a weighted blanket.”

Those tips are important to keep in mind as the celebrations won’t come to a halt after the holiday.

“We know the fourth of July is one day, but it’s celebrated for about two weeks,” Moore said. “So, the fireworks aren’t going to go away just because the fifth of July shows up, so be aware of that and plan for it.”

You may also be planning to cookout for the holiday, Moore said you should avoid feeding your pet some table scraps.

“Seeing a lot of (stomach) problems is really common,” Moore said. “Dogs get into foods they shouldn’t have is very common, we see a lot of vomiting, diarrhea, pancreatitis cases because people that want to celebrate give their dog a meal they shouldn’t have.”

If any emergency arises with your pet over the holiday weekend, Moore encourages you to go to the North Central West Virginia Veterinary Emergency Clinic. They are located at 131 Bunners Ridge Road in Fairmont and will have a vet on standby to help.